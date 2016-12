× Baby missing from West Side after car theft

CHICAGO, Ill. —

UPDATE- Chicago police now say the infant was never in the car.

Chicago Police are searching for an infant boy who was inside a car that was stolen.

Police say the unattended car was taken from the 600 block of North Cicero around 5 this evening.

Officers later found the car, but the 2-month-old baby was not inside.

Chicago Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.