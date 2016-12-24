× Arlington Heights police searching for carjacking suspect

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights.

According to officials, the man walked up to her silver Pontiac G-6 around noon.

He pulled out a gun and demanded the keys.

Police released a sketch of the man, who is said to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The car has an Illinois license plate with the number Z203711.

Anyone with information should contact Arlington Heights police.