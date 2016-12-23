× Obama to give farewell speech in Chicago

CHICAGO — President Obama is preparing a farewell speech for next month and he plans to deliver it in Chicago.

Sources say the president is expected to thank Chicago and the state of Illinois for launching his political career.

President Obama was a state senator in Illinois. He then went on to serve as a U.S. Senator before becoming president.

The speech is slated for January 10, ten days before Donald Trump is sworn into office.

The secret service is scouting areas for the event, including McCormick Place and the United Center.