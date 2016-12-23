MacKinnnon’s OT goal lifts Avalanche over Blackhawks 2-1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Nathan MacKinnon scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Cruising in with Tyson Barrie on a 2-on-1 break, MacKinnon beat Corey Crawford with a high shot that ticked off the post and ended the Avalanche's five-game losing streak.

Mikko Rantanen scored on a deflection at 5:42 of the third period for the Avalanche's first goal in 167 minutes and 43 seconds of play. Colorado was shut out in its previous two games, including a 6-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.