Lunchbreak: Riccota Gnocchi by Piccolo Sogno chef Tony Priolo

Chef Tony Priolo

Piccolo Sogno

464 N. Halsted Street

Chicago

(312) 421-0777

www.piccolosognorestaurant.com/

Riccota Gnocchi (serves 4)

Ingredients:

2 cups strained ricotta

1 egg

1/4 cup parmesan cheese fresh grated

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1/3 cup flour

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients (except for the flour) and mix well.

When all the ingredients are mixed together, fold in the flour until all is incorporated.

Let the dough rest and then form into small balls, lightly dust with flour.

When all balls are formed drop them in boiling salted water and cook for 4 minutes.

After they are cooked you can toss them into desired sauce and serve.

Winter Tuscan Kale Salad (serves 4)

Ingredients:

2 bunches black cabbage (Tuscan Kale)-washed, de stemmed and julienned

4 ounces Pomegranate seeds

For the dressing:

1 egg yolk

1 cup olive oil

1 t Dijon mustard

2 anchovy filets

1 lemon (juice only)

1/8 c red wine vinegar

¼ c grated parmesan cheese

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a blender, add the egg yolk, mustard, anchovy, lemon juice, vinegar and parmesan cheese and blend until smooth, slowly add the olive oil. Adjust the seasoning with sea salt and pepper and set aside.

In a large bowl mix the black cabbage, pomegranate seeds and the dressing until all the salad is evenly mixed, Adjust the seasoning with sea salt and pepper and garnish with hand grated parmesan cheese