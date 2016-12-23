Libyan plane hijacked, taken to Malta

VALLETTA, Malta — Authorities in Malta are dealing with the “potential hijack” of a Libyan airliner, its prime minister said Friday. Local media said 118 people were believed to be on board.

The plane, an internal Libyan flight operated by Afriqiyah Airways, landed at Malta’s international airport, where emergency and security personnel were waiting.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that he had been “informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by.”

A Maltese Ministry of Foreign Affairs communications officer, Etienne Saint John, told CNN that the plane landed “a few minutes ago.”

“Security personal are on the scene. There is an ongoing meeting at the Prime Minister’s office regarding the plane.”

Developing story – more to come