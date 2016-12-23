How winter weather could snarl your holiday travel plans

Travelers, brace yourselves.

Wintry weather and flight delays could be part of your trip home for the holidays.

More than 100 million Americans are expected to travel during the year-end holiday period that begins Friday and stretches until January 2, according to AAA.

And if you’re in the Western United States on Friday, there’s a good chance snow and ice will be part of your journey.

A major winter storm is hitting the West, with heavy rain along the coast and widespread, heavy snow in the Rockies.

More than a dozen states are under some sort of winter watch, warning or advisory. And some parts of the country could see more than a foot of snow fall in the next 48 hours.

Flight delays

According to the FlightAware flight tracking website, more than 300 flights have been canceled so far Friday, 51 of which are within, into or out of the United States. And there are more than 4,800 delays, 373 of which involve US flights.

Beyond the normal holiday rush, delays are expected in Chicago and Minneapolis because of snow and low clouds.

In Los Angeles, expect major delays due to rain and low clouds, not to mention runway construction.

San Francisco, Seattle and Houston could also see flight delays because of low clouds.

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Holding out hope for a snowy holiday once you make it to your destination?

If history is any indication, some parts of the country have a good chance.

Some people may even see a whiteout Christmas this year.

A blizzard is forecast for North and South Dakota.

