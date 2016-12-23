Heartwarming video shows holiday kindness from the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks: Making the city better on – and off – the ice.

The team recently released a great video showing the “random acts” of kindness player performed around the city in recent weeks.

According to the team:

During the month of December, players, executives and staff visited the Ronald McDonald House, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital and 18th District Chicago Police and Fire Departments, volunteered at People’s Resource Center and Cradles to Crayons, packed and paid for groceries at a local Jewel, purchased gifts for families at Operation North Pole and brought blankets and food to the homeless.

Additionally, the organization announced Blackhawks fans raised $102,000 for Jonathan Toews’ Prizeo campaign benefitting The Kitchen Community. Toews plans to match that donation himself. Chicago Blackhawks Charities also raised $18,300 through the online auction that will benefit the health, wellness, education and housing of local families.