DETROIT – Alex Avila is going back to the Tigers.

Avila reportedly signed a one-year, $2 million deal today to return to Detroit, where he spent his first seven seasons in the Big Leagues.

The former White Sox catcher is reuniting with his dad, Al Avila, who is the Tigers’ General Manager.

Avila batted .213 with seven home runs and eleven RBI in his one season on the South Side.