FBI adds man with ties to Illinois to 10 'Most Wanted' list

CHICAGO — The FBI is asking the public to help find a fugitive wanted in a double homicide who has ties to Illinois.

Terry A.D. Strickland was added to the FBI’s top ten most wanted list after he allegedly shot two people to death in Wisconsin, July 17th.

Strickland, 24, was with a group of men in front of a Milwaukee home when an argument began. The FBI says Strickland went inside the home and returned with a gun.

He opened fire, killing two men ages 38 and 39.

He escaped in a Black SUV and has been on the run since the July shooting.

The FBI says Strickland was born in Illinois and his ties to the Chicago area and Indiana.

A $100,000 dollar reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

The FBI warns he is considered armed and dangerous.