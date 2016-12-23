Deputy saves dog’s life twice after dog shot in the face

CHANDLER, Ariz. – A sheriff’s deputy in Maricopa County, Arizona helped save a dog’s life not once, but twice.

The pit bull mix is named Ginger.

Hayley Miller has been fostering Ginger for nearly two years.

Last weekend, Ginger got into the neighbor’s yard. It was the third time it had happened in recent weeks and the neighbor shot Ginger in the face.

Miller was not home at the time, so Ginger stumbled into the street. That’s where she encountered Deputy Brian Bowling.

“I left the door open, and I came towards the dog to just try and get it out of traffic and she went around me and climbed up into the driver’s seat,” said Bowling.

Bowling is a former U.S. Army medic who served in Afghanistan.

“I kind of had a little flashback to that. We had seen military, working dogs over there that were blown up up by IEDs and shot and that’s kind of what went through my head. I thought I had to to anything I could to save its life,” said Bowling.

Bowling used special military gauze to stop Ginger’s bleeding, then rushed her to an animal hospital.

X-Rays showed Ginger needed surgery, but Miller says she didn’t have the money to pay for it.

“It was heart-wrenching, but I knew I didn’t want her to suffer anymore,” said Miller. “I finally said, ok, I don’t have these funds. I have to put the dog down.”

That’s when Deputy Bowling stepped in and again saved Ginger’s life.

“It didn’t seem right to allow a dog that had survived that much, that had survived a gunshot wound to the head, to just die because its owner just didn’t have the financial means at the moment,” said Bowling.

He used his own credit card to pay Ginger’s bills, which came out to be about $2,500.

Ginger is home and doing well.

Miller is still searching for a permanent home for Ginger.

She also set up a GoFundMe page to try to repay Bowling.