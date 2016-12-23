Dean shares delicious Christmas spread ideas and recipes

Posted 10:01 AM, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 10:26AM, December 23, 2016

WGN’s Dean Richards shared amazing tips and recipes with us to try this Christmas. Enjoy!

Special thanks to:  American Sale and Jewel-Osco

Recipe: Tortellini Skewers

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons jarred pesto
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 packages spinach tortellini, cooked and cooled
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 12 ounces fresh mozzarella, cubed
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Directions:

-Mix olive oil, pesto and vinegar in  bowl

-Use small skewers and thread 1 tortellini, 1 cherry tomato and 1 mozzarella cube per skewer. Lay skewers on plate and lightly drizzle dressing over them

-Serve immediately or refrigerate.

-Sprinkle on minced parsley before serving.

Recipe: Antipasto Wreath

Ingredients:

  • 2 pkg. (8 oz. each) brick cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup chopped pepperoni
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped black olives
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
  • 6 Tbsp. chopped roasted red peppers, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
  •  fresh basil leaves
  •  RITZ Crackers

Directions:

-Mix  cream cheese, pepperoni, grated cheese blend, olives, chopped basil and 2 Tbsp. peppers until well blended.

-Shape into 16-inch log and wrap in plastic wrap.

-Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm enough to handle.

-Form into wreath shape on large plate.

-Top  with remaining peppers and parsley. Garnish with fresh basil leaves.

-Serve with crackers.

 Recipe: Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Ham
Ingredients:
  • 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 cups pineapple juice

Directions:

-Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker

-Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down

-Rub brown sugar on all sides. Pour on maple syrup and pineapple juice

-Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours

-Hour before serving, baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker.

-When cooking is done, remove carefully and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving.

Recipe: Baked Cauliflower Latkes

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided use
  • 2 cups hot water
  • 1 (1½ lb.) medium cauliflower, cut into florets, hard stem discarded
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. whole wheat flour
  • ½ tsp. sea salt
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder

 Directions: 

-Preheat oven to 400° F.

-Line baking sheet with aluminum foil and brush foil with 1 Tbsp. oil

-Bring water to boil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat.

-Place cauliflower in a steamer basket in saucepan. Steam for 4 to 7 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Drain well. Dry with a paper towel.

-Place cauliflower in a large bowl and mash with fork

-Add eggs, onion, flour, salt, and garlic powder. Mix well

-Using ¼-cup measuring cup, scoop mixture into patties and place on prepared baking sheet.

-Brush the tops evenly with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil

-Bake for 10 minutes. Flip latkes and bake an additional 10 minutes or until crisp

 