Dean shares delicious Christmas spread ideas and recipes

WGN’s Dean Richards shared amazing tips and recipes with us to try this Christmas. Enjoy!
Special thanks to: American Sale and Jewel-Osco
Recipe: Tortellini Skewers
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons jarred pesto
- 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
- 2 packages spinach tortellini, cooked and cooled
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 12 ounces fresh mozzarella, cubed
- 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
Directions:
-Mix olive oil, pesto and vinegar in bowl
-Use small skewers and thread 1 tortellini, 1 cherry tomato and 1 mozzarella cube per skewer. Lay skewers on plate and lightly drizzle dressing over them
-Serve immediately or refrigerate.
-Sprinkle on minced parsley before serving.
Recipe: Antipasto Wreath
Ingredients:
- 2 pkg. (8 oz. each) brick cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup chopped pepperoni
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped black olives
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
- 6 Tbsp. chopped roasted red peppers, divided
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- fresh basil leaves
- RITZ Crackers
Directions:
-Mix cream cheese, pepperoni, grated cheese blend, olives, chopped basil and 2 Tbsp. peppers until well blended.
-Shape into 16-inch log and wrap in plastic wrap.
-Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm enough to handle.
-Form into wreath shape on large plate.
-Top with remaining peppers and parsley. Garnish with fresh basil leaves.
-Serve with crackers.
- 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 cups pineapple juice
Directions:
-Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker
-Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down
-Rub brown sugar on all sides. Pour on maple syrup and pineapple juice
-Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours
-Hour before serving, baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker.
-When cooking is done, remove carefully and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving.
Recipe: Baked Cauliflower Latkes
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided use
- 2 cups hot water
- 1 (1½ lb.) medium cauliflower, cut into florets, hard stem discarded
- 2 large eggs
- ½ medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. whole wheat flour
- ½ tsp. sea salt
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
Directions:
-Preheat oven to 400° F.
-Line baking sheet with aluminum foil and brush foil with 1 Tbsp. oil
-Bring water to boil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat.
-Place cauliflower in a steamer basket in saucepan. Steam for 4 to 7 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Drain well. Dry with a paper towel.
-Place cauliflower in a large bowl and mash with fork
-Add eggs, onion, flour, salt, and garlic powder. Mix well
-Using ¼-cup measuring cup, scoop mixture into patties and place on prepared baking sheet.
-Brush the tops evenly with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil
-Bake for 10 minutes. Flip latkes and bake an additional 10 minutes or until crisp