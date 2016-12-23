Dean shares delicious Christmas spread ideas and recipes

WGN’s Dean Richards shared amazing tips and recipes with us to try this Christmas. Enjoy!

Special thanks to: American Sale and Jewel-Osco

Recipe: Tortellini Skewers

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons jarred pesto

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 packages spinach tortellini, cooked and cooled

2 pints cherry tomatoes

12 ounces fresh mozzarella, cubed

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Directions:

-Mix olive oil, pesto and vinegar in bowl

-Use small skewers and thread 1 tortellini, 1 cherry tomato and 1 mozzarella cube per skewer. Lay skewers on plate and lightly drizzle dressing over them

-Serve immediately or refrigerate.

-Sprinkle on minced parsley before serving.

Recipe: Antipasto Wreath

Ingredients:

2 pkg. (8 oz. each) brick cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup chopped pepperoni

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped black olives

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

6 Tbsp. chopped roasted red peppers, divided

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

fresh basil leaves

RITZ Crackers

Directions:

-Mix cream cheese, pepperoni, grated cheese blend, olives, chopped basil and 2 Tbsp. peppers until well blended.

-Shape into 16-inch log and wrap in plastic wrap.

-Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm enough to handle.

-Form into wreath shape on large plate.

-Top with remaining peppers and parsley. Garnish with fresh basil leaves.

-Serve with crackers.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Ham

Ingredients: