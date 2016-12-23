× Cubs fan creates unique holiday song for pitcher Jon Lester

CHICAGO – The holidays tend to bring the best out of the creative side of many performers.

That is expecially the case for those who happen to be fans of the Cubs in 2016 after their first World Series championship in 108 years.

But local artist Danny Rockett had a most unique one for pitcher Jon Lester – who was named co-MVP of the National League Championship Series and pitched three times in the World Series against the Indians.

“Lester Always Flips it Underhand” is a parody to “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” dealing with the pitcher’s issues throwing to first base.

It has been the only knock on the pitcher in a stellar 11-year career, the last two which have been spent in Chicago. A few times Lester has thrown the ball away trying to pick off a runner at first base and twice with the Cubs has gotten the ball caught in his glove, then being forced to throw it to the first for out out.

As big Cubs fan who runs a podcast called “The Son Ranto Show” along with being a comedy musician and composer for Syndicated radio and the band “Bad Teenage Moustache,” Rockett often makes songs about the team for his YouTube channel.

He said that Tyler James Cline came up with the idea for the song and he created it this past week.