LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Eddie Goldman’s season is over.

The Bears placed the second-year nose tackle on Injured Reserve today.

Goldman is the 19th Bear to join the IR list.

Although he managed two sacks in four games following a high ankle sprain in week two, Goldman never fully recovered.

The former second round pick has made 17 starts in two seasons with the Bears, recording 40 tackles, seven sacks, one pass breakup and seven tackles for a loss.