Tiger Woods tweeted holiday wishes to his followers.

Or something.

He shared a Christmas “tradition” that he says his kids “love.”

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

No further details were provided.

But the reactions? There were plenty:

@TigerWoods I feel like this wasn’t intended for public consumption. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2016