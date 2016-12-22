× TAHMAN BRADLEY NAMED WEEKEND ANCHOR FOR WGN NEWS AT FIVE & NINE AND POLITICAL REPORTER

CHICAGO – December 16, 2016 – Tahman Bradley, a Chicago native, has been named WGN Weekend News anchor for CHICAGO – December 16, 2016 – Tahman Bradley, a Chicago native, has been named WGN Weekend News anchor for WGN News at Five, WGN News at Nine and as WGN News political reporter effective immediately. He joined WGN News in July 2015 as a general assignment reporter. Bradley replaces Anchor Robert Jordan, who recently retired after a distinguished 43-year career in Chicago television news.

“Tahman is one of Chicago’s Very Own, with a national news background,” commented Jennifer Lyons, WGN-TV News Director. “His depth and breadth of journalism, paired with his experience in Washington make him the ideal candidate to be our Weekend News anchor and WGN News political reporter.”

Bradley joined WGN-TV in July 2015 and quickly distinguished himself by reporting on issues impacting Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department.

Prior to WGN-TV, Bradley was an ABC News correspondent based out of Washington, D.C., where he covered breaking news for the network’s affiliate service. He has an extensive background of reporting breaking news having worked as a reporter on scene during the Boston Marathon Bombing, the Sandy Hook Elementary school tragedy and the crisis in Ferguson, Missouri. Before reporting breaking news, Bradley worked on numerous assignments for the network, including a stint as part of ABC’s team covering President Obama’s White House. An experienced political reporter and producer, he covered the 2006 and 2008 elections extensively.

Bradley is a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C.