On and off the field, Adam Rittenberg discusses College Football’s storylines on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - For the most part, college football fans start worrying about four teams once the conference championships are done.

But 2016 has been an exception.

From Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey's decision to skip their respective bowl games to Minnesota's near boycott of a postseason game along with the Joe Mixon situation at Oklahoma, there have been a number of compelling storylines that have stirred up debate around the country.

Still, there is a college football champion and a collection of bowl games to play, making for a very active two weeks for fans of the sport.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com came on Sports Feed to discuss all of these angles with Josh Frydman on Thursday.

To watch the discussion on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.