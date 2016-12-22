Man killed in house fire in Hoffman Estates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. -- A man was killed in a house fire in Hoffman Estates.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Mohave Street around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the backside of the house.

A man in his 60's was found in one of the bedrooms and was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire. It's unknown why the man did not respond to emergency warning alarms inside the house.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department put out the fire in under 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A neighbor behind the home that caught fire says just before 2 a.m. he heard "a slight boom" and then his house shook several times.