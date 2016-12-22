Lunchbreak: Mashed potato tots, prepared by Vicki Marquez

Vicki Marquez

www.vickimarquez.com

For more information about the Rootlets:

www.therootlets.com

Mashed Potato Tots

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1/3 cup cauliflower, riced

1/3 cup carrots, finely diced

1 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp onion granules

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp oregano

Sea salt to taste

The Breading Ingredients:

1/4 cup breadcrumbs (gluten free, panko, or any of your choice)

3 Tbs quinoa flour (or any flour of your choice)

3 Tbs quinoa flakes (optional)

1/4 tsp paprika

sea salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F. Heat 1 Tbs olive oil in skillet over medium heat and sauté carrots and cauliflower until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the onion granules, garlic powder, oregano, salt and pepper. In large bowl, combine the leftover mashed potatoes and vegetable mixture. Form into tot shape, about 2 inches in size. In a shallow bowl, mix together all of the breading ingredients. Roll formed tots into breading, making sure to coat evenly. Refrigerate the tots for 15-20 minutes, to help them firm up. Place tots on parchment lined baking sheet and spray with extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes until crisp and golden. Let cool for 5-10 minutes and then serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Chocolate Cranberry Truffles

Ingredients:

10 medjool dates, pitted

1 tsp leftover cranberry relish

1 Tbs coconut butter

2.5 Tbs cacao powder

1/4 cup ground pecans

1/4 tsp sea salt

Topping Ideas:

shredded coconut

Cacao powder

Finely chopped nuts

Sesame, hemp or chia seeds

freeze dried cranberries, ground up

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes. Using your hands, roll the “dough” mixture into bite-sized balls. Roll the balls in your favorite toppings or enjoy plain. Refrigerate for up to a week.

Pumpkin Pie Porridge

Ingredients

1/4 cup leftover pumpkin pie filling

1/4 cup quinoa, cooked

1/4 cup of gluten-free rolled oats

3/4 cup of unsweetened almond milk

1 Tbs chia seeds

1/4 tsp vanilla protein powder (optional)

1/2 tsp cinnamon

a sprinkle of sea salt

Toppings:

a drizzle of maple syrup

chopped pecans

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients until well combined. Cover and place in the refrigerator. After about 10 or 20 minutes, stir the porridge – this prevents the chia seeds from clumping. Then cover and return to the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, serve with a drizzle of maple syrup and chopped pecans.

Stuffin’ Bites

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups leftover stuffing

1 cup cooked lentils

1/4 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F. Place all ingredients into food processor. Pulse until well combined. Form mixture into balls approximately 1 inch. Makes 15. Place on parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden and crisp on the outside. Allow to sit for 5–10 minutes to firm up.