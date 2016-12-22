Local college student raises money to help those in need in Humboldt Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A few weeks ago, we introduced you to Lucas Virella.

The DePaul student raises money every holiday season and uses it to buy items for people in need in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Lucas started the project he calls Help the Homeless when he was in high school.

This year, lots of people donated to his GoFundMe campaign -- and Lucas went out and did the shopping.

WGN's Marcus Leshock caught up with him as he was handing those items out to the people who need them.

