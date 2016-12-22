Knightstown cross back on Christmas tree after weeks of negotiating with ACLU

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A Latin cross is back on the tree in the central Indiana town of Knightstown — it’s just not at the top.

The cross returned to the tree Thursday morning after weeks of negotiation between the Christian Law Association and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. A star now has the top spot on the tree, WXIN reports. The cross is located near the top of the tree, however, and will be lit at night.

It is unclear if the new placement of the original cross was part of the deal reached with the ACLU.

Knightstown council members would not comment on the return of the cross due to pending litigation.

Earlier this month, the ACLU filed a lawsuit that said the cross on top of the tree violated the First Amendment. After the cross was removed, Knightstown residents responded by putting up crosses all over town.

