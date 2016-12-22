Jennifer Hudson on ‘Hairspray,’ new animated movie, son singing for Stevie Wonder

CHICAGO -- Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and her sister Julia visited WGN-TV Thursday for the annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive to benefit The Julian D. King Gift Foundation.
She talked about recently starring in the live television musical production "Hairspray!"
"I would have to say, I think it was the funnest thing I've ever done in my career and the scariest, at the same time!" she said.
She also talked about a new animated movie she's in that's opening for the holidays called "Sing." She got to play a sheep!
We also heard about how her son David sang for Stevie Wonder.
"We were at the 'Sing' premiere, and Stevie Wonder is a good friend, and obviously he needs to meet Stevie and Stevie's like 'Sing David, sing!' I thought he was going to be too shy to sing but he did!" Hudson said.