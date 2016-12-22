Jennifer Hudson on ‘Hairspray,’ new animated movie, son singing for Stevie Wonder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and her sister Julia visited WGN-TV Thursday for the annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive to benefit The Julian D. King Gift Foundation.

She talked about recently starring in the live television musical production "Hairspray!"

"I would have to say, I think it was the funnest thing I've ever done in my career and the scariest, at the same time!" she said.

She also talked about a new animated movie she's in that's opening for the holidays called "Sing." She got to play a sheep!

We also heard about how her son David sang for Stevie Wonder.

"We were at the 'Sing' premiere, and Stevie Wonder is a good friend, and obviously he needs to meet Stevie and Stevie's like 'Sing David, sing!' I thought he was going to be too shy to sing but he did!" Hudson said.

I mean who gets moments like this ! Munch u better sing with a legend of all legends !!! Come on !!!! Proud mommy !!!!!! #singmovie #steviewonder A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:09pm PST

Click here to learn more about the Toy Drive.