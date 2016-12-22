Indiana mother charged with beating sons for opening gifts early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman in suburban Indianapolis faces felony charges, after police say she beat her two young sons for opening their Christmas presents early.

Sascha Collins of Greenfield, Indiana is accused of hitting both boys with a belt buckle, throwing them against a wall and biting one of them.

Their injuries were discovered by the boys' older sister, who removed them from the home and alerted police.

Collins told a police interrogator, the boys were disrespectful and out of control, but she admits she overreacted.

She faces felony charges of battery.