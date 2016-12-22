Elderly woman struck and killed by Amazon delivery van; Driver in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An elderly woman was struck and killed on Chicago’s Southwest Side Thursday night by a delivery truck. The driver is in police custody.

84-year-old Teles Fora was walking home from getting her hair cut when eyewitnesses say an Amazon delivery truck struck her. Witnesses say the truck swerved around a car in front of it and made a left turn onto Drake from West 28th Street.

Fora was crossing the street when she was hit.

One witness says the truck dragged Fora about 30 feet down the street.

Paramedics rushed Fora to Mt. Sinai hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fora was about to celebrate her 85th birthday on January 5th.

Family members say she loved going to church. She lived in the Little Village neighborhood for nearly 60 years.

Teles Fora has six children. Five live in the Chicago area. One daughter is flying here tonight from Texas to begin planning funeral arrangements.

No word yet on any charges filed against the driver.

Amazon released a statement saying:

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Any accident that occurs is one too many and we will work with police and the delivery service provider as they investigate.