Customer leaves pregnant waitress $900 tip

PHOENIX — A customer sat down to pick up a takeout order and left a $900 tip — and it came at just the right time for a server.

“I couldn’t believe what I was looking at at first because it was such a high amount — $900 is a lot of money,” said Sarah Clark, a server and bartender at the Pita Jungle at The Shops at Norterra. “And it took a while for it to set in, and once it did, I cried for a little while.”

Clark is putting in as many hours as she can with a baby on the way. Her fiance is scheduled to have surgery on his knee on Thursday.

“Me being on maternity leave and him being out of work, it’s just … we’re not going to be making any income. So this is really going to help with rent and other bills and things like that,” she said.

Clark said she has seen the customer before — a woman who is also pregnant — and they’ve chatted a few times.

“I had talked to her in the past about my fiance being injured and him being out of work, and me taking leave, and I think it was just a really amazing token of generosity,” Clark said.

The generosity is written right on the receipt: “This is God’s money — He gave it to us so we could give it to you. God bless.”

“After she had left, I saw it and broke down pretty much,” Clark said. “It’s always wonderful when somebody can do something so generous, or something to really help somebody else’s situation out. I plan to pay it forward as much as i can too. Definitely.

Clark has worked for Pita Jungle for seven years and she said customers have always been generous — but never quite like this. Her daughter is due Jan. 8.