Chicago goes 4 days without a fatal shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago has gone four straight days without a deadly shooting

It’s the first time that’s happened this year.

The last person to die of gunshot wounds was a man who got into a fight in Albany Park early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Joel Planas, 34.

According to The Sun-Times, there was only one homicide during this time period. A man was stabbed to death Monday evening in the North Kenwood neighborhood. His name has not yet been released.

Chicago has seen 755 homicides so far this year, and more than 4,200 people have been shot.