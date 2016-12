The company holiday card can be kind of lame. Unless of course you work for the World Champions Chicago Cubs.

Newly retired David Ross posted to Instagram with a sort of tour of the Cubs holiday card.

He calls it the “coolest” Christmas card.

A video posted by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:20pm PST

And we tend to agree.

Cubs season ticket holders also got the sing-along card. But we’re guessing that bottle of wine is reserved for people on the payroll.