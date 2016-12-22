Chicago chefs chip in to feed homeless women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Members of the Israel Mission Temple Church teamed up with some well-known Chicago chefs on the city's West Side to cook a special meal to feed homeless women Sunday.

Michael Kornick and Erick Williams of MK Restaurant put together a menu of prime rib, mashed potatoes, collard greens and more mouth-watering dishes.

With the help of several volunteers, they took the meal to Deborah’s Place. The organization provides permanent housing for homeless women in Chicago. The women enjoyed the holiday spread the chefs called a "soul-filling meal."