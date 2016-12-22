× CFD honors victims of 1910 stockyards fire

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department today honored fallen firefighters killed in the line of duty more than a century ago.

21 firefighters died battling a huge blaze at Chicago’s Union Stockyards on December 22, 1910.

It was the third largest loss of firefighters in a single event in U-S history, behind only the 9-11 terrorist attacks, and the deadly industrial accident in Texas City, Texas back in 1947.

The fallen Chicago firefighters were honored this morning at a ceremony at Halsted and Exchange.