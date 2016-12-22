× Chicago’s Lake View among biggest binge drinking neighborhoods, CDC says

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood has become one of the nation’s leaders when it comes to binge drinking.

The CDC says large parts of the North Side neighborhood was in the top percent for binge drinking in 2014.

They define “binge drinking” as having at least five drinks for men and at least four drinks for women.

According to their study, one third of Lake View residents did that in the past month.

The data looked at the 500 largest cities in the country, split into more than 28,000 smaller areas.

This is the first time estimates have been available at the neighborhood level for national comparison.