Blackhawks recall Kero, place Anisimov on Injured Reserve

NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Artem Anisimov #15 of the Chicago Blackhawks sits on the ice after being checked during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 28, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Artem Anisimov is heading to the Injured Reserve retroactive to December 18th.

Anisimov left last Saturday’s game against the Blues in the first period with an upper body injury.

He’ll be out for at least one game, but could return as early as next Tuesday, when the Winnipeg Jets come to town.

Tanner Kero will take Anisimov’s place on the roster.

The 24-year-old forward has racked up 20 points in Rockford this year, tallying seven goals and thirteen assists.

Kero picked up one goal and two assists in seventeen games with the Blackhawks last year.