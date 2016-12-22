× Big Monster Toys, where toy ideas are born

Behind the toy giants, Fisher Price, Hasbro, and Mattel, is a toy design company in Chicago you’ve probably never heard of. It’s called, “Big Monster Toys.” As WGN’s Sean Lewis reports, their work is top secret. But, in this week’s spirit of giving, they let us take a peek behind their big yellow door.

You want one, right? They are either sold out, or you'll pay a pretty penny for one now.

Producer Pam Grimes and Photojournalist Mike D'Angelo contributed to this report.