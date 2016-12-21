× Wool painting: How a love of animals led a Chicago area artist to a new calling

The world is filled with starving artists. But often it’s just a matter of finding a niche. A Wauconda artist has found hers, painting with wool. As WGN’s Sean Lewis reports, it’s an art form that has grown from a love of animals, to a new career as an author and illustrator of childrens’ books.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Her first book will be published in April called, "Seasons of Joy; Every day is for outdoor play." If you'd like to find Claudia Marie Lenart's work, or Jewel Kats' books on children with health challenges, please click the links below.

Producer Pam Grimes and Photojournalist Steve Scheuer contributed to this report.

