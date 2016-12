Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE, Wis. -- A police officer pulled over a student for speeding last month, and instead of a ticket, the teen got some advice.

The student told the officer he went to his friend's home because he does not know how to tie his necktie, and his friend does.

The officer then helped him figure out how to tie it.

The officer gave the student a warning and let him go on his way.