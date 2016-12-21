WGN’s Demetrius and Erin Ivory celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

CHICAGO — WGN’s favorite couple weather Demetrius Ivory and traffic reporter Erin “McElroy” Ivory are celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary Wednesday. Congrats you two!

The couple wed on Dec. 21, 2014 at Salvage One in Chicago. Former SkyCam9 photographer Amy Aiello captured their wedding day in the beautiful photo gallery above.

This is the couple’s first wedding anniversary with their twin girls Harlow and Hadley. They were born in the spring with the help of a surrogate. You can watch their report about the twins’ birth in the video player below: