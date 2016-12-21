Chicago Bulls respond after WGN Twitter campaign for anchor to dance with Luvabulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It looks like WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten might be dancing with the Chicago Bulls Luvabulls in the near future! Here's how it all started:

You've probably heard of the "Dancing Mom" wearing the Golden State Warrior's sweater who went viral.

Well, she recently had the opportunity with the team's dancers on the basketball court.

After airing the "Dancing Mom's" story, WGN Morning News sports anchor Pat Tomasulo launched a Twitter campaign for WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten to get a similar opportunity -- but with the Chicago Bulls Luvabulls. The hashtag #LetThisRobinSoar quickly went viral.

Hey @chicagobulls forget Golden State, we have the real Dance Mom #LetThisRobinSoar with the LuvaBulls. pic.twitter.com/791aWfsaU9 — Pat Tomasulo (@pattomasulo) December 21, 2016

The best part of this story is, however, that the Chicago Bulls Twitter account responded -- and they are in!