Wall scores 23, Wizards turn back Bulls, 107-97

CHICAGO — John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and the Washington Wizards rallied past the Chicago Bulls 107-97 on Wednesday night for their third road victory of the season.

Trey Burke and Marcus Thornton came off the Washington bench to spark a decisive fourth-quarter burst. After the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 77, Burke and Thornton combined for 10 points to give the Wizards a 91-85 lead.

Chicago closed to 97-93 with less than 3 minutes left, but Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat and Wall followed with baskets to seal it.

Beal finished with 21 points, while Gortat had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Burke scored 10 and Thornton had six.

Wall did not attempt a shot in the opening 9:30, then scored 19 points in the final three quarters.

Jimmy Butler led a balanced Chicago offense with 20 points, and Dwyane Wade added 19. Rajon Rondo had 10 assists.