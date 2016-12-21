Deadlines loom for shipping holiday packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The clock is ticking for people who want gifts to get to their destinations on time for Christmas this Sunday.

A UPS store at 301 W. Grande Ave., in the River North neighborhood was busy Wednesday, with people shipping their holiday packages.

One customer said he meant to send them earlier, but time just got away from him, "I don't know, stuff to do at home, vacations, trips stuff like that," said Ronny Rodriguez.

The owner of the UPS store, George Anagnostopoulos, said Wednesday is usually a slow day at his shop, but not today.

"People are starting to get anxious. As every day goes by you see the anxiety more and more, especially if they are shipping further out. The good thing is because Christmas is on a Sunday, we've got a few shipping days left to get them there on time," said Anagnostopoulos.

Here are a few shipping deadlines to keep in mind:

Wednesday is the last day to ship UPS 2nd day air, USPS priority mail and FED EX two-day delivery.

Thursday is the deadlines for Amazon's two-day shipping.

Friday is the last day for USPS priority mail express.