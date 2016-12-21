Serial package thief tormenting North Side residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Just days before Christmas, residents in the Dunning and Portage Park neighborhoods believe a serial package thief is on the prowl.

Marc Serwatka says the package thief struck his house in the 3700 block of North Oleander last Wednesday.

Home surveillance video shows the man walking to the porch. Then he apparently cuts open the box and grabs the contents inside.

Serwatka believes the man was driving a silver Ford Fusion.

The Dunning Community Watch quickly circulated a flyer and held a meeting tonight.

Residents in Portage Park say the thief looks familiar.

In September, in the 4500 block of North Meade, resident Kelly Folliard's surveillance camera captured a man with a box cutter in hand opening a package on her porch. He only got away with shampoo.

Residents believe the same man may be responsible for a rash of package thefts.

Police are investigating.