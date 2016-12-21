Richard Marx says he’s ‘no big hero’ after helping subdue violent passenger on flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — Richard Marx says he wasn't a hero for apparently intervening after an unruly passenger disrupted a Korean Air flight and had to be restrained.

Marx and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, documented the incident on social media Tuesday. The singer and Fuentes, a former MTV VJ, were married last year.

Fuentes wrote that her husband was the first to help subdue the man.

A Korean Air spokesman confirmed the incident aboard the flight from Hanoi to Seoul and that photos on Marx's Facebook page were shot during the flight.

Cho Hyun Mook said the matter was under investigation and that it appears that crew members responded in accordance with airline policies.

Marx posted a later update saying he and Fuentes were home safe and saying he wasn't a "big hero."