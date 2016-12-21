New state-of-the-art cargo center coming to O`Hare airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago’s O'Hare airport is getting a state-of-the art cargo center.

Today, Mayor Emanuel announced that phase one of the multi-million dollar project is finished.

The O’Hare Northeast Cargo Center will expand the airport's current cargo operations.

Construction started three years ago.

The project is being developed by Aeroterm, which invested 160 million dollars to pay for this along with more than 60 million in airport funds.

Construction on phase two is already under way. It should be finished by early next year.