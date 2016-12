Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. -- Police in south suburban Midlothian are investigating the shooting death of a man in his car Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of West 147th Street around 7 a.m.

The victim was found dead in the driver's seat of his car.

Several bullet holes could be seen on the outside of the car.

Neighbors say the man was warming up the vehicle to drive his wife to work.

No arrests have been made.