Lunchbreak: Celebrating The Feast of the Seven Fishes with Chef Michael Ponzio

Chef Michael Ponzio
Ingredients:
San Marzano Tomatoes, Crushed - 3 cups
Yukon Gold Potatoes - 1 lb
Littleneck Clams - 8
Mussels - 12
Shrimp - 6
Calamari, Sliced - 2 tubes
Fresh Fish, Diced - 6 oz
Onion, Julienned - 1/2
Fennel, Julienned - 1 bulb
Garlic Cloves, Sliced - 2
Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1/4 cup
White Wine - 1 cup
Water - 2 qt
Saffron pinch
Sriracha 1 tbsp
Recipe:
Zuppa di Pesce or Fish Stew is a warming and delicious dish for all seafood lovers. Serve this as an appetizer or an entrée!Difficulty: Medium
- Sweat the onions, fennel and garlic in olive oil until translucent
- Deglaze with the white wine and reduce by 1/4
- Add the water, tomatoes, potatoes, saffron and srirachia and simmer for 20 minutes
- Season with salt to your taste
- Place the calamari in the broth and simmer for 5 minutes
- Add the remaining seafood, cover and simmer until the clams and mussels have opened and the shrimp are cooked through