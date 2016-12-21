John Dietz talks Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It may not always be pretty and injuries have affected a number key players, but still it's the same old Blackhawks.

As 2017 approaches, the best team in the NHL remains the one that calls the United Center home.

Even after a loss to the Senators, the Blackhawks' 48 points are good enough to put them at the top of the league standings. That comes even with major injuries to Jonathan Toews and Corey Crawford during the year.

John Dietz of the Daily Herald came on Sports Feed to discuss the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

