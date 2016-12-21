× Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich appeals prison term — again

CHICAGO — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is asking a U.S. appeals court to nullify his 14-year prison term and order a third sentencing hearing.

Attorneys for the Chicago Democrat filed the 50-page appeal late Tuesday night with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The filing follows Blagojevich’s resentencing Aug. 9, when trial Judge James Zagel refused to lower the original 14-year sentence.

The 7th Circuit had ordered that August resentencing after tossing five of Blagojevich’s 18 convictions. The 60-year-old’s remaining convictions include trying to trade an appointment to President Barack Obama’s old Senate seat for campaign cash.

The latest appeal argues Zagel should have considered Blagojevich’s good behavior in prison. It cites more than 100 letters from fellow inmates who describe Blagojevich helping them, including as a history tutor.