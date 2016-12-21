4.0 Kansas State student drops out, calls college a ‘scam’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, KS -- A college freshman with a 4.0 GPA and a scholarship is getting a lot of attention after dropping out of school.

Billy Willson quit Kansas State University because he believes higher education is a scam.

Willson says he doesn't want to graduate with thousands of dollars in student loan debt just to learn about things he will never use in real life.

Willson posted his story on Facebook and has received thousands of comments.

In a tweet, he clarified that he has nothing against Kansas State -- and that his argument is towards the college system.

He says his parents are supporting the decision.