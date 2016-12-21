Davina & The Vagabonds’ ‘Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past several years, Davina And The Vagabonds, have been building an audience around the globe. Their shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill, and tender gospel passages. Singer/pianist Davina Sowers' presence is indelible, while her voice defies simple categorization. Evoking comparisons as diverse as Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop, she is simply a true original, presenting a personal vision that celebrates a century of American music.

This past summer the band released the live set Nicollet and Tenth. In 2017, Davina and The Vagabonds will present their Red House Records debut studio album.

For more information, check out http://www.davinaandthevagabonds.com