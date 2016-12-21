Bill Murray, brothers to open ‘Caddyshack’ bar in Chicago-area

CHASKA, MN - SEPTEMBER 27: Actor Bill Murray of the United States reacts during the 2016 Ryder Cup Celebrity Matches at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 27, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — “Caddyshack” is coming to the Chicago-area.

Bill Murray and his five brothers are planning to open a bar inspired by the movie “Caddyshack” at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, The Daily Herald reports.

The deal is in the very early stages, and no opening date has been announced.

This will be a second location for the Murray brothers.

The original “Caddyshack” opened in St. Augustine, Fla., in 2001.

Murray famously starred in the golf comedy “Caddyshack” in 1980. It’s partly based on him and his brothers’ experiences caddying at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka.