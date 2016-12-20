Paul, Jameson & The WGN Men’s Glee Club Bring Some Holiday Cheer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jameson has been a friend of WGN Morning News for many years. He's performed with Stan Diamond a couple of times. (And lived to tell about it.)

He's performed along side of our WGN Men's Glee Club before, too.

However, this time, Jameson really pulls out all of the stops by showing us all that he really knows how to "tickle the pickle." (Which is not code so get your dirty little minds out of the gutter. Especially at Christmastime!)

Here's something that you can gather your whole family around and watch together. That doesn't happen very often on this show so enjoy it!

Merry Christmas!

PS - Get in touch with Jameson at noahginex.com