Metra UP-NW hits car near Clybourn, no injuries reported
CHICAGO — Inbound and outbound trains on Metra’s UP-NW line operated with delays of between 15 and 50 minutes after a train struck a vehicle near Clybourn Tuesday evening.
Trains passing were initially halted in both directions near Clybourn after train #649 struck a car. Train traffic was stopped about an hour, but they are moving again, with delays. Train #649 was halted and passengers were transferred into another train as the investigation continues.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.