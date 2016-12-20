× Metra UP-NW hits car near Clybourn, no injuries reported

CHICAGO — Inbound and outbound trains on Metra’s UP-NW line operated with delays of between 15 and 50 minutes after a train struck a vehicle near Clybourn Tuesday evening.

Metra Alert UP-NW – Inbound And Outbound Trains May Be Operating 15 to 50 Minutes Behind Schedule. Train #649 Remains Halted — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 21, 2016

Trains passing were initially halted in both directions near Clybourn after train #649 struck a car. Train traffic was stopped about an hour, but they are moving again, with delays. Train #649 was halted and passengers were transferred into another train as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.